Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Patina Miller about her Concert with Seth Rudetsky, 2/3

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini is joined by one of the most thrilling stage performers of the past decade, Tony winner Patina Miller. After bursting onto the theatrical scene in the "Sister Act" musical -first in London, and then in her Tony-nominated performance on Broadway - Patina became a bonafide Broadway star while winning the Tony in the 2013 revival of "Pippin."

Now, Patina is coming off of her six season run on the hit CBS series "Madam Secretary," which aired its series finale at the end of December.

While her TV responsibilities mostly kept her away from the stage, she continued to do concerts, and did a very exciting, star-studded run of a classic show this past summer, which she has some wonderful things to say about it.

This coming Monday, Feb. 3, Patina Miller will be back on a New York stage as she joins Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall for an evening of songs and conversation. We will have a link to where you can purchase tickets in the show notes, and I highly recommend that you do that.

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Starring Patina Miller:

Monday, February 3rd at 8:00 p.m.

The Town Hall

Get Tickets: http://thetownhall.org/event/seth-rudetskys-broadway-patina-miller Theme music provided by www.bensound.com





