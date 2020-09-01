Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Tony-Winning Producer Ron Simons on BLUE, FOR COLORED GIRLS, More

The record-setting producer also talks about the importance of having Black voices involved in the theatre-making process.

On today's episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," host Matt Tamanini speaks with one of the busiest Broadway producers working during the pandemic, Ron Simons. In addition to being the first Black producer in Broadway history to win four Tony Awards, Simons also has four shows that are circling the main stem, all of which they discuss in this episode.

Simons has previously won Tony Awards for "The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," and "Jitney." He is also currently represented on Broadway with "Ain't Too Proud."

BWW Interview: Joe Morton Talks SCANDAL's Papa Pope, Bringing TURN ME LOOSE to Broadway

In the conversation, Matt and Ron discuss the four shows that Simons has aiming for Broadway - BLUE, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN, and TURN ME LOOSE - as well as why it is so important for the theatre community to be including voices of Black artists as they plan for a return to the stage.

Listen to the episode:

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

Related Articles