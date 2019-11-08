Placido Domingo Cancels Tokyo Olympics Performance

According to the New York Times, Placido Domingo recently announced that he was withdrawing from his scheduled appearance for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. This is the latest of multiple cancellations of Domingo's appearances following the sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Domingo was set to take part in a theatrical performance that mixed Western-style opera with Japanese Kabuki, alongside Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI. The event was to take place at the pre-Olympics Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival in April.

However, on Friday, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced that Domingo had withdrawn.

"After thoughtful consideration I have made the decision not to participate in the Kabuki-opera event due to the complexity of the project," Domingo said in the statement, issued by the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. He did not refer to the allegations against him in the statement.

Read more on the New York Times.





