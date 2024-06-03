Temple University Welcomes University of the Arts Students Following School's Closure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Temple University revealed that they are welcoming students from the University of the Arts, which announced it will close, suddenly and abruptly, on June 7th.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, University of the Arts in Philadephia made an announcement on Friday, May 31st, stating that it will close this week, citing a decline in enrollment and a long-standing cash flow problem. Students were not informed of the closure prior to the announcement.

Now, a post by Temple University, also located in Philadelphia, has stated that they are willing to help students that have been affected by the closure.

"Temple University is committed to providing an accessible college education for all. As partners in higher education, we are ready to welcome University of the Arts students," reads a statement on the University's website. "You’ve chosen to pursue your degree in Philadelphia, and we want you to stay."

"Our intent is to make the path to enrollment at Temple seamless and transparent. We’re here to support you with making your decision to enroll here as an official Temple Owl."

More information will be posted soon, and updates will be posted here.

Read BroadwayWorld's original story on the closure here.