Pianist And Educator Dr. Geoffrey Kiorpes Presents An Evening Of 20th Century African American Composers, April 4

Concert to raise funds for the New York City Charter School of the Arts music, art enhanced curriculum, and piano lab.

Feb. 17, 2023  

New York City Charter School of the Arts (CSA) co-founder, Artistic Director, and music educator Dr. Geoffrey Kiorpes will present Dr. K in Concert- a benefit piano recital of 20th Century African Composers at Beit Simchat Synagogue on April 4 at 7:00p.m. As Manhattan's only arts middle school, the evening will raise funds to support the school's core-arts curriculum, securing needed upgrades and refurbishment for its piano lab, and ensuring a continued investment in school-wide arts education.

Kiorpe performs a 60-minute program featuring works of underrepresented African American composers Florence Price, Nathaniel Dett, William Grant Still, George Walker and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. After researching the fate of black classical music and composers in the 20th century, Dr. K was motivated to explore this music and, ultimately, to prepare a new recital.

"It felt important to expand my own knowledge and appreciation of this music; teachers should always be learning as well," explains Kiorpes. "To be able to illuminate and celebrate a rich history of music in our country is an honor. Music is a language where different cultures were able to collide and coalesce in America, unlike anywhere else. I am proud to shine a light on this not only at my recital, but by planting the seeds of this to my students in the future."

In addition to the concert this Spring at Beit Simchat Synagogue, Kiorpes will also be bringing this program to his hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina at Bennett College, where Natheniel Dett was a professor, as well as Rutgers University where George Walker taught for much of his career.

Dr. K in Concert: 20th Century African American Composers will be performed Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/DrKinConcert

A minimum donation of $20 is required to reserve a seat. There is also an opportunity for patrons to donate in addition to their in-person or virtual ticket as the event will also be live streamed for patrons unable to attend in person.


