Photos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre

Performances run November 11-19.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The Renaissance Theatre has released all new photos and video footage from Hello, Dolly!, starring Jennifer Simard, the second production of the Park National Bank Broadway Series Season. This timeless classic, brought to life by a talented cast and crew, promises to be a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences spellbound. Performances run November 11-19.

Check out the photos and video below!

Under the direction of the accomplished Michael Thomas and the assistance of Nikolas Demers as Assistant Director/Stage Manager, this production boasts an exceptional team of creative talents, including: Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton, Costume Design: Linda Turske, Set Design: Jason Kaufman, Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams, Sound Designer: Aaron Nicolas, Lighting and Projections: Joseph Burke.

"Hello, Dolly!" is one of the most iconic musicals from the Golden Age of Broadway. With a score composed by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, it's a multiple award-winning classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for decades. Based on Thorton Wilder's farce, "The Matchmaker," the musical follows the turn-of-the-20th-century adventures of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker extraordinaire. When the wealthy and grumpy Horace Vandergelder seeks her help to find a wife, Dolly's matchmaking skills lead to unexpected twists and turns, ultimately revealing true love.

The unforgettable score includes beloved songs like "It Only Takes a Moment," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," and, of course, the iconic title song, "Hello, Dolly!" This production is set to continue the legacy of one of Broadway's longest-running shows, which starred luminaries like Carol Channing on Broadway and Barbra Streisand in the film adaptation. The 2017 Tony Award-winning revival featured Bette Midler, David Hyde-Pierce, and Jennifer Simard, who will star in the Renaissance Theatre's production.

Jennifer Simard, a two-time Tony nominee for "Company" and "Disaster," and a four-time Drama Desk nominee and winner, will bring the character of Dolly Gallagher Levi to life. Jeff Richmond, the Tony Award-winning composer of "Mean Girls the Musical" and a three-time Emmy Award-winning director and producer of "30 Rock," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Saturday Night Live," will play the role of Horace Vandergelder.

The production will feature a mix of Renaissance veterans and newcomers, including Jacob Sustersic, Leah Gesouras, Emily Bare, Joe Trolian, Mindy Tishue, Noah Casner, Caroline Grace Williams, along with Shauna Davis, Dru Loman, Dre'lan Evans, and Bobby Morrow.

Recommended For You