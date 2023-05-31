Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Toasts Jordan E. Cooper and AIN'T NO MO'

Ain't No Mo' is nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

By:
Just last night, the best of broadway came out to celebrate the six-time Tony-nominated Ain't No Mo. Whoopi Goldberg is hosted a private celebration of the acclaimed play at The Edition Times Square. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Check out what Ain't No Mo is up against on Tonys night here!

Ain't No Mo' played 22 preview performances and 29 performances at the Belasco Theatre. It concluded its run on December 23, 2022.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



