Photos: Whoopi Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Billy Porter, and More Show Up to Support AIN'T NO MO

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Ramirez, Billy Porter, and members of the New York Jets showed up to support Ain't No Mo, which is currently scheduled to close on Friday, December 23rd.

The production was originally scheduled to play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). Upon the closing announcement, Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, penned an open letter andlaunched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in an effort to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales.

See photos from the visit below!

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glickas, Tricia Barron