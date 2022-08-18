Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: WICKED, FUNNY GIRL, 1776 And More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park

Today's show also included performances from Come From Away and A Beautiful Noise.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the second performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure. Below, check out photos of the casts of 1776, A Beautiful Noise, Wicked, Funny Girl, and Come From Away.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little
Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little

Rob McClure and Helen Little
Rob McClure and Helen Little

Rob McClure
Rob McClure

Rob McClure
Rob McClure

Helen Little
Helen Little

Helen Little
Helen Little

Cast members of 1776-Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Jill Varley, Salome Smith, Oneida Phillips, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza
Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Jill Valery, Salome Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza

Jill Valery
Jill Valery

Grace Stockdale
Grace Stockdale

Ariella Serur
Ariella Serur

Salome Smith
Salome Smith

Oneika Phillips
Oneika Phillips

Sushma Saha
Sushma Saha

Sav Souza
Sav Souza

Jill Valery, Grace Stockdale, Oneika Phillips, Salome Smith, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza and Ariella Serur
Jill Valery, Grace Stockdale, Oneika Phillips, Salome Smith, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza and Ariella Serur

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Makai Hernandez, Kalonjee Gallimore, Max Sangerman, Aaron McKenzie and Robert Pendilla
Makai Hernandez, Kalonjee Gallimore, Max Sangerman, Aaron McKenzie and Robert Pendilla

MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman
MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman

Paige Faure
Paige Faure

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Paige Faure
Paige Faure

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville and Paige Faure
MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville and Paige Faure

Paige Faure
Paige Faure

Paige Faure
Paige Faure

Nina Donville, MiMi Scardulla, Paige Faure, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman
Nina Donville, MiMi Scardulla, Paige Faure, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman

Will Swenson
Will Swenson

Makai Hernandez, Max Sangerman, Paige Faure, Will Swenson, Samantha Gershman, MiMi Scardulla, Aaron McKenzie, Kalonjee Gallimore, Robert Pendilla, Tatiana Lofton and Nina Donville
Makai Hernandez, Max Sangerman, Paige Faure, Will Swenson, Samantha Gershman, MiMi Scardulla, Aaron McKenzie, Kalonjee Gallimore, Robert Pendilla, Tatiana Lofton and Nina Donville

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Allie Trimm
Allie Trimm

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish
James D. Gish

James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer

James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer

Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. GIsh
Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. Gish

Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. GIsh
Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. Gish

Rob McClure
Rob McClure

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Julie Benko
Julie Benko

Q. Smith
Q. Smith

Sharone Sayegh
Sharone Sayegh

Emily Walton
Emily Walton

Jim Walton, Rachel Tucker, Gene Weygant and Astrid Van Wieren
Jim Walton, Rachel Tucker, Gene Weygant and Astrid Van Wieren

Rachel Tucker
Rachel Tucker

Rachel Tucker
Rachel Tucker

Rachel Tucker
Rachel Tucker

Astrid Van Wieren
Astrid Van Wieren

Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Kevin McAllister, Gene Weygent, Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, Q. Smith, Sharone Sayegh, Josh Brekenridge and Delon Grant
Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Kevin McAllister, Gene Weygent, Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, Q. Smith, Sharone Sayegh, Josh Brekenridge and Delon Grant

Rob McClure
Rob McClure

Rob McClure
Rob McClure



