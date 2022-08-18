Photos: WICKED, FUNNY GIRL, 1776 And More Take The Stage At Broadway in Bryant Park
Today's show also included performances from Come From Away and A Beautiful Noise.
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the second performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.
New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.
Today's show featured appearance by Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little and Tony-nominee Rob McClure. Below, check out photos of the casts of 1776, A Beautiful Noise, Wicked, Funny Girl, and Come From Away.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Lite FM 106.7 Host Helen Little
Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Jill Valery, Salome Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza
Jill Valery
Ariella Serur
Jill Valery, Grace Stockdale, Oneika Phillips, Salome Smith, Sushma Saha, Sav Souza and Ariella Serur
Makai Hernandez, Kalonjee Gallimore, Max Sangerman, Aaron McKenzie and Robert Pendilla
MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman
MiMi Scardulla, Nina Donville and Paige Faure
Nina Donville, MiMi Scardulla, Paige Faure, Tatiana Lofton and Samantha Gershman
Makai Hernandez, Max Sangerman, Paige Faure, Will Swenson, Samantha Gershman, MiMi Scardulla, Aaron McKenzie, Kalonjee Gallimore, Robert Pendilla, Tatiana Lofton and Nina Donville
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer
Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. Gish
Allie Trimm, Talia Suskauer and James D. Gish
Jim Walton, Rachel Tucker, Gene Weygant and Astrid Van Wieren
Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Kevin McAllister, Gene Weygent, Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, Q. Smith, Sharone Sayegh, Josh Brekenridge and Delon Grant