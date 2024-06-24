Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals have begun for Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. The show will be directed by Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winner Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Shrek The Musical).

A Little Night Music In Concert will play four special performances at David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29. Performances at 8:00 pm on June 27; 8:30 pm on June 28th and 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm on June 29th.



Bruni’s Broadway credits include The Great Gatsby, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (also West End, US and UK Tours, Australia). Other credits: Guys and Dolls; Bye Bye Birdie; The Music Man; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; 50 Years of Broadway (Kennedy Center); Hey, Look Me Over!; Paint Your Wagon; Pipe Dream; and Fanny (Encores!); Love All (La Jolla); The Explorers Club (MTC); Sound of Music (Chicago Lyric Opera) Dartmouth graduate, SDC.



Mr.Tunick himself will conduct the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Lukes, playing for an all-star cast that includes Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Samantha Hill, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites.. This 53-piece version nearly doubles the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.



A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.



The creative team for A Little Night Music In Concert includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, vocal direction by Rob Berman, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Associate Producer is Michael Harrington and Consulting Producer is Ted Chapin. A Little Night Music In Concert is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).



Tickets for A Litte Night Music In Concert are on sale at the David Geffen Hall box office, open Monday – Saturday 10AM – 6PM, and Sunday 12PM – 6PM. Or call Center Charge 212-721-6500 Monday – Saturday 10AM – 8PM and Sunday 12-6PM.



For more information, visit alittlenightmusicconcert.com.

Photo credit: Paul Aphisit