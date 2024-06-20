Photos: Tina Fey Visits ILLINOISE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, June 19th, Emmy and Golden-Globe winner Tina Fey and Emmy-winner Jeff Richmond attended a performance of the Tony-winning musical ILLINOISE at the St. James Theatre. The pair caught up with Illinoise cast members after the show, including Ben Cook who starred in their own Broadway show, Mean Girls.

See photo below!



ILLINOISE won a Tony Award this past weekend for Best Choreography. The show is in performances through August 10th, 2024.



Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic album “springs to epic life on stage (Washington Post)” with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Carousel) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview, Marys Seacole).