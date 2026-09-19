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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026

14 new productions will open on Broadway in Fall 2026.

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Featured Topic Up on the Marquee More Coverage

The 2026/27 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026/27.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 1 of 6
Paranormal Activity is now running at the August Wilson Theatre
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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 2 of 6
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play will open September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 3 of 6
Other Desert Cities will open October 18 at the Hudson Theatre
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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 4 of 6
The Imaginary Invalid will open October 22  at the Todd Haimes Theatre
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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 5 of 6
The Fantasticks will open November 16 at the Hayes Theatre 
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Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2026 — photo 6 of 6
Much Ado About Nothing will open November 19 at the Winter Garden Theatre
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