Up on the Marquee: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Arrives on Broadway

Up on the Marquee

Up next at the Winter Garden Theatre is Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, which transfers to Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Preview performances will begin on Saturday, October 31 ahead of a Thursday, November 19 official opening night. Much Ado About Nothing will play through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only.

As previously announced, the production will star Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award nominee, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as 'Benedick' and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell as 'Beatrice,' with Mara Huf as 'Hero,' Mika Onyx Johnson as 'Borachio,' Gerald Kyd as 'Don Pedro,' Forbes Masson as 'Leonato,' Phillip Olagoke as 'Friar Francis,' Mason Alexander Park as 'Margaret,' James Phoon as 'Claudio,' and Tim Steed as 'Don John'.

Lloyd's staging previously ran at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in 2025. The production was nominated for four Standard Theatre Awards and four Critics' Circle Awards, including Best Director for Lloyd and Best Shakespearean Performance for both Hiddleston and Atwell.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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