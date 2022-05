Photos: Stars from A STRANGE LOOP, COMPANY, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Turn Out for the Drama League Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

This afternoon, Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella hosted the 88th Annual Drama League Awards alongside theatrical legends and Tony Award winners! Go inside the ceremony below!

A-list guests at the event included Patti LuPone (Company, Evita, Gypsy), Ben Vereen (Pippin, Fosse, Wicked), Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie), and freshly-minted 2022 Tony Award Nominated Actresses Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked) Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth, "Succession," "House of Cards"), and Lear deBessonet (Encores! Into The Woods, Hercules, Miss You Like Hell), who will present the esteemed awards.

The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, New York, NY) on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 12:00PM. The 2022 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions that began preview performances between March 16, 2021, and April 23, 2022.

See the full list of winners here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy