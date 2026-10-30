Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of A FEW GOOD MEN
Guests included Broadway-bound stars Rachel Zegler, Yvonne Strahovski, François Arnaud, and more.
The best of Broadway gathered at Lincoln Center last night to celebrate opening night of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men. Special guests in attendance included Bernadette Peters, Rachel Zegler, Yvonne Strahovski, François Arnaud, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, Kenny Leon, and many more. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!
Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and starring Tom Blyth as 'LTJG Daniel Kaffee,' in his Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as 'LCDR Joanne Galloway,' and Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as 'LtCol Nathan R. Jessep,' A Few Good Men will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.
A Few Good Men also features Stephanie Berry as 'CAPT J. A. Randolph,' Nick Blaemire as 'LTJG Sam Weinberg,' Michael Braugher as 'Cpl Jeffrey Howard,' Christopher Gurr as 'CDR Walter Stone,' Billy Eugene Jones as 'CAPT Isaac Whitaker,' Collin Kelly-Sordelet as 'PFC Louden Downey,' Shunté Lofton as 'Orderly,' Michael Oberholtzer as 'Capt Jack Ross,' Lavel Schley as 'LCpl Harold W. Dawson,' Thom Sesma as 'Maj Matthew Markinson,' Daniel Velez as 'PFC William T. Santiago,' John Zdrojeski as '1stLt Jonathan Kendrick,' with Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as 'Marine/Military Personnel,' and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Yazman Arboleda, Danny Mefford
Yazman Arboleda, Danny Mefford
Andrew Nixon, Kate Walsh
Andrew Nixon, Kate Walsh
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