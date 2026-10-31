She Believed She Could: Lisa Goldberg Takes Us Inside The World of Broadway Publicity

Behind every glamorous event, gorgeous photoshoot, or viral interview you love from your favorite Broadway stars is an army of professionals who rarely, if ever, step into the spotlight themselves. Leading the way are often PR professionals like publicist Lisa Goldberg, whose firm, LSG Public Relations, gets top talent and newcomers alike noticed when it matters.

But Goldberg didn’t initially plan for a behind-the-scenes life. From the age of three, she grew up “a very serious ballet dancer,” traveling the country to study at top ballet companies. After moving to New York at age 20, she starting booking theatre work fairly quickly, and she worked consistently for several years.

Then came the health issues. When it got bad enough, Goldberg could no longer dance, so she moved back to her native South Carolina. Although she was able to eventually figure out what was going on with her health (with the help of excellent doctors) and return to New York, dancing for a living was no longer an option, so she had to figure out, as she puts it, “what I wanted to be when I grew up.”

A friend of a friend had a restaurant in Chelsea, and that ended up changing her life.

“I went [to the restaurant] to apply to wait tables, but he hired me to do his in-house PR, with no experience!” she remembers. A self-taught crash course in PR ensued, as she sought advice and built a network from the ground up. When a Hollywood A-lister’s publicist saw her potential, she followed his advice and started her own PR firm. Even as her career has grown, Goldberg has deliberately chosen not to join larger firms; she recently celebrated 20 years of LSG PR.

“It’s nice to be able to make your own choices of how your day goes and who you want to work with. Every day is very different — some days are more glamorous than others!” she says. That roster currently counts multiple award-winning stars across film, TV, and theatre, as well as clients in the literary world, nonprofits, and more. There’s no one, typical “day in the life” for Goldberg; it’s all about meeting the moment and handling a broad range of needs from her clients.

And while it might seem intuitive, she notes, “I gravitate towards nice people who I want to help as much as they want to be helped. I love working with creatives — I think a lot of people don’t give them enough credit. And I also like a challenge in a good way, maybe someone who’s just starting out or reinventing their career.”

Photo credit: Little Fang for The Carlyle Hotel Tony Awards after party

Awards or no, Goldberg finds immense satisfaction in seeing her clients succeed, whatever that looks like for them at the time.

“My favorite part of the job is just knowing that I’m helping people in some way,” she says. “It’s not about the winning of the awards, but just seeing their success and seeing them feel like they succeed, then I feel like I’ve succeeded for them.” Her nonprofit work also is a particular point of pride and meaning for her: she works with Only Make Believe, an arts nonprofit that brings theatre to children living with illness or disability, and her starry theatre clients often perform at the organization’s annual fundraising gala (slated this year for November 9).

In some ways, Goldberg’s own performance background gives her a unique perspective as she works with her creative clients.

“I think it helps tremendously, and every way is different, depending on who I’m working with,” she says. “I’m lucky enough, for instance, that many of my choreographers respect my opinions or invite me in very early in the process. They’ve taken notes before! I get to feel like I’m still part of the process, which is very cool. And just understanding what they’re going through, or when they’re dealing with something, or something as basic as scheduling around a night shoot or Broadway tech. There’s a shorthand they can have with me that they might not have with someone who hasn’t been on that side of the business.”

That background also means she has a firsthand perspective on what it takes to work successfully – and healthily – in a field as notoriously challenging and competitive as the arts. It’s something she thinks is important for anyone going into it to keep in mind, whether they’re aiming for the stage, the screen, or something else.

“For anyone going into the arts in general, I think we all need to have a thick skin,” she advises. “Life is hard in general, but the arts, and getting rejection all the time, it’s very difficult. And if that’s not something you’re able to take in until you get that ‘yes,’ it’s probably not for you. It’s a hard thing to be sensitive in a business where there’s so much rejection.”

And yet, even in tough times – for the arts world and for the world as a whole – Goldberg sees the positive, too. It’s that perspective that keeps her moving forward and meeting every challenge, both for herself and for her clients.

“When have we not had difficult times? Live performance is not going to disappear. People crave it!” she says, echoing a sentiment shared by many creative and creative-adjacent people in this day and age. “I have joy and hope for the theater all day, every day.”

Lightning Round

What’s on your playlist or watchlist right now? “I’m so into Olivia Rodrigo at the moment. She’s an amazing talent, but also her advocacy is just beyond impressive. And I’m really looking forward to The Debut coming out this winter. It’s going to be huge.”

Workday must-have: “Coke Zero!”

If you could master one other area of the arts that you haven’t tried yet, what would it be? “In my side hustle, I draw and paint, so I’d move to Paris and paint along the Seine! Or I’d be a choreographer.”

What’s the biggest misconception people have about PR or people in PR? “That we’re pushy and mean and aggressive, or the Samantha Jones [from Sex and the City] archetype. We can be all those things if warranted, but we’re regular humans with kindness.”

What’s one thing you tell every client or wish every client knew? “Don’t have a Google alert on yourself!”

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