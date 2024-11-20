Photos: Shoshana Bean, Meryl Streep, & More at New York Public Radio Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, New York Public Radio, home of WNYC and WQXR, hosted its 2024 annual gala celebrating WNYC’s 100 years on the air. The centennial event paid tribute to WNYC’s century of service, from its origins as New York’s first City-run radio station to its transformation into an independent, listener-supporter public radio station and global leader in audio storytelling. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

The event, held at The Glasshouse, was hosted by Seth Meyers — comedian, best-selling writer, and host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. Notable attendees included special guests actress Meryl Streep, actress Julia Stiles, actress Rosie Perez, actor and filmmaker John Turturro, comedians Samantha Bee and Jason Jones, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic Anthony McGill, and more.

Special musical performances featured Grammy- and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (currently starring in Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen); acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Aaron Diehl; and the award-winning Young People’s Chorus of New York City, led by Francisco J. Nuñez. The evening included remarks from NYPR President/CEO LaFontaine E. Oliver and Board of Trustees Chair Timothy Williams. Attending WNYC hosts included Brian Lehrer (The Brian Lehrer Show), Alison Stewart (All of It), Latif Nasser (Radiolab), Brooke Gladstone, and Micah Loewinger (Peabody award-winning On the Media), John Schaefer (New Sounds), and WQXR hosts Annie Bergen, Elliott Forrest, and Paul Cavalconte.

NYPR’s annual Gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year—celebrating the vital and illuminating work produced across New York Public Radio and the generous supporters who make it all possible. Last year’s gala honored Emily Tow and Leonard Tow for The Tow Foundation’s support of the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom. The evening was emceed by comedian, actor, and former The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. Past Gala performers and hosts have included Samantha Bee, Aidy Bryant, John Turturro, Hilary Hahn, Wynton Marsalis, Ira Glass, Cynthia Nixon, Renée Fleming, Kishi Bashi, J’Nai Bridges, and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images