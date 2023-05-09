Photos: See Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap, Jordan Donica & More Recording the CAMELOT Cast Album

This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.
Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.
The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of Camelot was recorded on Monday, April 24; will be available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) on Friday, June 2, and available everywhere CDs are sold on Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai. Preorder at www.BroadwayRecords.com.
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap
Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo
Camden McKinnon
Company Members
Company Members
Company members with David Caddick
Company Members
Danny Wolohan, Anthony Michael Lopez and Fergie Phillipe
Holly Gould, Britney Nicole Simpson
Kimberly Grigsby with David Caddick and David Lai
Tesia Kwarteng and Rachel Fairbanks
The company of Camelot
Bartlett Sher and Jordan Donica