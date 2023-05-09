Photos: See Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap, Jordan Donica & More Recording the CAMELOT Cast Album

This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.

See photos below!

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of Camelot was recorded on Monday, April 24; will be available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) on Friday, June 2, and available everywhere CDs are sold on Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai. Preorder at www.BroadwayRecords.com.




