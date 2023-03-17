Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Joshua Malina, Brandon Uranowitz & More in New LEOPOLDSTADT Images

The production is playing through Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, is playing through Sunday, July 2, 2023 only at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Broadway.

See new photos below!

Leopoldstadt now features Joshua Malina ("The West Wing," "Sports Night") in the role of Hermann; Dave Register (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the role of Fritz; Jesse Aaronson in the role of Leo, in addition to his prior role as Aaron; Charlotte Graham in the role of Nellie; and Sarah Killough in the role of Eva.

Leopoldstadt's full current cast features Joshua Malina, Jesse Aaronson, Betsy Aidem, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Corey Brill, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Ali Rose Dachis, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Gina Ferrall, Charlotte Graham, Matt Harrington, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Seth Numrich, Dave Register, Anthony Rosenthal, Christopher James Stevens, Sara Topham, three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan S. Wallach, Reese Bogin, Cody Braverman, Max Ryan Burach, Calvin James Davis, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf, and Drew Squire.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. "Tom Stoppard is endlessly intrigued by questions of fate, chance, coincidence, in history as well as in love, and in the epic, breathtaking Leopoldstadt, he examines the consequence of an entire people trapped in a common fate" (The Washington Post). With a cast of 38 actors and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway.




Related Stories
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March Photo
Joshua Malina & More to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March
New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Members Discuss Their Faith on TODAY Photo
VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Members Discuss Their Faith on TODAY
David Krumholtz, Jenna Augen, and Brandon Uranowitz from Leopoldstadt on Broadway appeared on The TODAY Show on Sunday to discuss exploring their faith in the acclaimed play. The cast also discussed their family's faith, fighting against antisemitism, and more. Watch the new interview video now!
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT
The company of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt got a very special visit earlier this week. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi stopped by the Longacre Theatre and met with the cast after the show. Check out photos from the special day.
LEOPOLDSTADT Extends on Broadway Through July 2, 2023 Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Extends on Broadway Through July 2, 2023
Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will now play through July 2, 2023 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/17: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, ROOM Postponed, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/17: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, ROOM Postponed, and More!
March 17, 2023

Top stories: Check out our opening night coverage and reviews for Parade, plus the Broadway production of Room has been postponed, and more!
Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 17, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The official opening is set for April 19, 2023. Meet the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night BowsVideo: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & MoreVideo: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!
March 16, 2023

New York City Center Encores! presents Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Read reviews for the production!
share