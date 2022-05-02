Photos: See Jose Llana, Anika Larsen & More at Prospect Theater Company's Spring Gala
The evening included cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of the inaugural Muse Award recipients.
Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala, which took place on Sunday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom, honored four extraordinary members of the Prospect and musical theater community with the first annual Muse Awards: Lia Chang, Naima Kradjian, Leonard Majzlin, and Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Kenita Miller.
The Spring Gala was co-hosted by Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen and Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana.
Check out photos below!
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Melissa Huber and Cara Reichel
Lia Chang and André De Shields
André De Shields
Gretchen Cryer and Leonard Majzlin
Alex Chester and Jonny Lee Jr.
Jose Llana and Anika Larsen
Bandits on the Run
Naima Kradjian
Leonard Majzlin, Naima Kradjian, Kenita Miller, and Lia Chang
Anika Larsen and Kenita Miller
Anika Larsen
Jesse Kearney and Jacquelyn Bell
Kenita Miller and her husband Justin Hicks
Naima Kradjian and sister Nena Bloomquist
Lori Tan Chinn and André De Shields
Baayork Lee, Lia Chang, Lori Tan Chinn, and Phil Nee
Billy Bustamante, Alan Muraoka, Liz Casasola