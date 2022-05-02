Photos: See Jose Llana, Anika Larsen & More at Prospect Theater Company's Spring Gala

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala, which took place on Sunday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom, honored four extraordinary members of the Prospect and musical theater community with the first annual Muse Awards: Lia Chang, Naima Kradjian, Leonard Majzlin, and Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Kenita Miller.

The Spring Gala was co-hosted by Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen and Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana.

The evening included cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of the inaugural Muse Award recipients.

Check out photos below!

Photo credit: Tricia Baron