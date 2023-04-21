Photos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 Gala
See photos of Brian d’Arcy James, Kecia Lewis, Mary Beth Piel and many more.
Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2023 Gala on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel (80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street). Atlantic celebrated with an evening of delicious food, drink, and delightful entertainment, with a stunning view of New York's Landmark Central Park.
See photos below!
Featured performers for the evening included George Abud (Cornelia Street, The Band's Visit), Darren Criss (American Buffalo), Brian d'Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods), Kecia Lewis (Marie and Rosetta, Children of a Lesser God), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, The Bedwetter), and more.
This year's Gala honored Roger Kass for his 35 years of outstanding service on the Atlantic Theater Company Board of Directors.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Jessica Vosk & Rick Corm
Nina White & Olivia Elease Hardy
Hillary Polk, Katie Leede, Betsy Pitts
Elizabeth Rodriguez & Laurence Gilliard Jr.
Olaf & Anna Olafsson and Roger Kass
Olaf Olafsson, Jeffory Lawson, Roger Kass, Neil Pepe
Chris Fennick
Olivia Elease Hardy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Nina White