Photos: See Jessica Vosk, George Abud, Darren Criss & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2023 Gala

See photos of Brian d’Arcy James, Kecia Lewis, Mary Beth Piel and many more.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2023 Gala on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel (80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street). Atlantic celebrated with an evening of delicious food, drink, and delightful entertainment, with a stunning view of New York's Landmark Central Park.

Featured performers for the evening included George Abud (Cornelia Street, The Band's Visit), Darren Criss (American Buffalo), Brian d'Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods), Kecia Lewis (Marie and Rosetta, Children of a Lesser God), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, The Bedwetter), and more.

This year's Gala honored Roger Kass for his 35 years of outstanding service on the Atlantic Theater Company Board of Directors.

