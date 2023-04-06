Photos: Samantha Pauly, Jackie Burns, Shereen Pimentel & More Perform at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY

Abingdon Theatre Company celebrated the music of Judy Garland at their Broadway on the Bowery event this past Wednesday, March 29 at Duane Park.

Check out photos below!



The evening featured a bevy of Broadway stars including Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (...Great Comet of 1812), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Samantha Pauly (Six), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Keri René Fuller (Six), Carolina Rial (The Voice), with aerialist Sylvana Cecilia Tapia, and burlesque star Pearls Daily. The concert was hosted by The Maine Attraction and directed by ATC's Artistic Director Chad Austin, with musical direction by Robbie Cowan. Photos of the stars celebrating the beloved music of Judy Garland can be found here. Photography by Grace Copeland.



A continuation of Abingdon's Broadway on the Bowery series, the evening brought together two of New York City's most crowded thoroughfares, Broadway and Bowery, which lie a very short distance apart but epitomize the divide between "uptown glamour" and "downtown edge." The two merged together to create a spectacular evening.