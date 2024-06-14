Photos: SIX On Broadway Welcomes MY LADY JANE Star Emily Bader

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prime Video’s My Lady Jane star Emily Bader attended Broadway’s Six in New York and celebrated the show with the ‘Queens’ from the cast - Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero, Gabriela Carrillo, and Storm Lever. See photos from her visit!

From the stage to the screen, these women portray queens who reclaim their history to tell an all-new story of their own making. Bader leads the titular role of Jane Grey in the irresistible new series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world, playing the next English queen in history following Henry VIII’s six famous ex-wives. All eight episodes of My Lady Jane will premiere globally on Thursday, June 27, 2024 exclusively on Prime Video.

Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford. At the center of this rollicking new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom.

Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black, Gladiator), and Sarah Bradshaw (The Mummy, HBO's upcoming The Hedge Knight) are executive producers. Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building, But I’m A Cheerleader) directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)



