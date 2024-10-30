News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SHUCKED National Tour First Look

The cast includes Miki Abraham as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2, and more.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
After launching in Providence, RI, the SHUCKED North American Tour is currently in Richmond, VA and will officially open in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, November 6. Get a first look at photos here! 
 
Shucked is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. 
 
The cast includes Miki Abraham as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy and Danielle Wade as Maizy.  
 
The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.  

