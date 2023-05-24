Photos: Rachel Zegler Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

Last night Rachel Zegler visited HADESTOWN on Broadway for the 4th time to celebrate her Shazam! costar D.J. Cotrona’s birthday. The Tony Award winning musical is currently starring Tony Award winner Lillias White, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.