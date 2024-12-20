News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway

The queens from the season met with the cast backstage, including Michelle Williams, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and more.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
On Sunday, December 15, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 attended a performance of Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Take a look at photos here!

The queens from the season - Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot- met with the cast backstage, including Michelle Williams, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and more. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 premieres Friday, January 3rd at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

In Death Becomes Her, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image

Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Cast Visits DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway Image








