Photos: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Christopher Lloyd Stops By Rehearsal!

Yesterday, the original Emmett “Doc” Brown from the BACK TO THE FUTURE film trilogy, Christopher Lloyd, stopped by BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical rehearsal for a surprise visit with the Broadway company. See photos from inside his trip to the rehearsal room!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023, and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.