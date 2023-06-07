Photos: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Christopher Lloyd Stops By Rehearsal!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins Broadway performances this month at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Yesterday, the original Emmett “Doc” Brown from the BACK TO THE FUTURE film trilogy, Christopher Lloyd, stopped by BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical rehearsal for a surprise visit with the Broadway company. See photos from inside his trip to the rehearsal room!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023, and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical,  BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes, Christopher Lloyd and Bob Gale

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and the Broadway company of BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, John Rando

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd, Casey Likes

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and the Broadway company of BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart

Back to the Future: The Musical
Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart




