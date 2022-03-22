Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere
Based on the book by Tim Federle, "Better Nate Than Ever" will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2022 and last night, the highly anticipated film had its big premiere in New York City! Go on the red carpet with BroadwayWorld below to see who turned out for the big night!
The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.
In the film, 13 year old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves.
However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn...
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini
Kissy Simmons and daughter Sadie Vaughn
Jenn Gambatese and daughter
Ryan Sell and Avery Sell
Adrian Acosta
Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn
Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn
Julian Lee
Aria Brooks
Aria Brooks
Aria Brooks, Rueby Wood and Tim Federle
Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer
Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer
Kim Berrios
Kylie Kuioka and Kim Berrios
Krystina Alabado and Bob Lenzi
Walter Russell III and Myles Frost
Walter Russell III
Jared Goldsmith and David Guzman
Andrew Barth Feldman and Shereen Pimentel
Alexa De Barr
Alexa De Barr
Chris Medlin
Chris Medlin
Sis
Sis
Jacob Guzman
Jacob Guzman
Daryl Tofa
Daryl Tofa
Olivia Cece
Ashley Blanchet
Matt Ransdell and Ryann Redmond
Morgan Kei
Morgan Kei
Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez
Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez