Better Nate Than Ever
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

In the film, based on the book by Tim Federle, Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star.

Mar. 22, 2022  

Based on the book by Tim Federle, "Better Nate Than Ever" will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2022 and last night, the highly anticipated film had its big premiere in New York City! Go on the red carpet with BroadwayWorld below to see who turned out for the big night!

The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.

In the film, 13 year old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves.

However, when he and his best friend LIBBY mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn...

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini
Mandy Gonzalez and daughter Maribelle Melini

Kissy Simmons and daughter Sadie Vaughn
Kissy Simmons and daughter Sadie Vaughn

Jenn Gambatese
Jenn Gambatese

Jenn Gambatese and daughter
Jenn Gambatese and daughter

Ryan Sell and Avery Sell
Ryan Sell and Avery Sell

Adrian Acosta
Adrian Acosta

Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn
Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn

Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn
Blake Zelesnikar and Jessica Lee Goldyn

Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jessica Lee Goldyn

Jessica Lee Goldyn
Jessica Lee Goldyn

Julian Lee
Julian Lee

Kayla Davion
Kayla Davion

Presley Ryan
Presley Ryan

NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Mishay Petronelli
Mishay Petronelli

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Eddie Cooper
Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper
Eddie Cooper

Tim Federle
Tim Federle

Tim Federle
Tim Federle

Tim Federle
Tim Federle

Tim Federle
Tim Federle

Aria Brooks
Aria Brooks

Aria Brooks
Aria Brooks

Rueby Wood
Rueby Wood

Rueby Wood
Rueby Wood

Rueby Wood
Rueby Wood

Rueby Wood
Rueby Wood

Aria Brooks, Rueby Wood and Tim Federle
Aria Brooks, Rueby Wood and Tim Federle

Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer
Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer

Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer
Norbert Leo Butz and Michelle Federer

Michelle Federer
Michelle Federer

Michelle Federer
Michelle Federer

Norbert Leo Butz
Norbert Leo Butz

Norbert Leo Butz
Norbert Leo Butz

Kim Berrios
Kim Berrios

Kylie Kuioka
Kylie Kuioka

Kylie Kuioka and Kim Berrios
Kylie Kuioka and Kim Berrios

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Krystina Alabado and Bob Lenzi
Krystina Alabado and Bob Lenzi

Adam Kaplan
Adam Kaplan

Adam Kaplan
Adam Kaplan

Ellyn Marsh
Ellyn Marsh

Ellyn Marsh
Ellyn Marsh

Analise Scarpaci
Analise Scarpaci

Analise Scarpaci
Analise Scarpaci

Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto
Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Walter Russell III and Myles Frost
Walter Russell III and Myles Frost

Walter Russell III
Walter Russell III

Benjamin Pajak
Benjamin Pajak

Benjamin Pajak
Benjamin Pajak

Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith

Jared Goldsmith and David Guzman
Jared Goldsmith and David Guzman

Jen Perry
Jen Perry

Jen Perry and Benjamin Pajak
Jen Perry and Benjamin Pajak

Jen Perry
Jen Perry

Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman and Shereen Pimentel
Andrew Barth Feldman and Shereen Pimentel

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Alexa De Barr

Alexa De Barr

Roe Hartrampf
Roe Hartrampf

Roe Hartrampf
Roe Hartrampf

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Chris Medlin

Sis
Sis

Sis
Sis

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Jacob Guzman

Jacob Guzman

Daryl Tofa

Daryl Tofa

Olivia Cece

Ashley Blanchet

Matt Ransdell and Ryann Redmond
Matt Ransdell and Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

Morgan Kei
Morgan Kei

Morgan Kei
Morgan Kei

Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez
Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez

Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez
Morgan Kei and Carlos E. Gonzalez



From This Author - Bruce Glikas