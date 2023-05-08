Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

The 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were given last night, May 7.

The 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were given last night, May 7, to recipients in 15 categories, with four honorary awards also bestowed. The Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by stars of stage and screen: Kevin Cahoon (Tony nominee, "Shucked"), D'Arcy Carden ("The Thanksgiving Play"), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Tony nominee, "Ain't No Mo'"), Bonnie Milligan (Tony nominee, "Kimberly Akimbo"), Arian Moayed (Tony nominee, "A Doll's House"), and Tamara Tunie (The New Group's "Bernarda's Daughters"). The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

"Wolf Play" was the big winner with a total of five Lortel Awards including Outstanding Play, Director, Ensemble, Scenic Design, and Sound Design. "Titaníque," the Celine Dion-inspired comedy musical took home three awards including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical, and Outstanding Costume Design. Oskar Eustis accepted the Outstanding Revival award for The Public Theatre's production of "A Raisin in the Sun." In a surprise moment, the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award was presented by Off-Broadway League President, Casey York, and Lucille Lortel Theatre Executive Director, George Forbes, to Victoria Bailey, who has served for 20+ years as Executive Director of TDF.

Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Stephen McKinley Henderson, Playwrights' Sidewalk posthumous inductee Ntozake Shange, and A.R.T./New York, honored for their Body of Work.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Tamara Tunie

Susanna Guzman

Brian Watkins

Jessy Yates

Richard Habeeb, Jessy Yates

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Tamara Tunie

Isabella Byrd

Travis Raeburn

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Bruce Sussman, Rob Shuter

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Samuel D. Hunter

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Kameron Neal

Michael D'Angora, Tom D'Angora

Maureen Sebastian

Reg Rogers

Jerry Mitchell

Eva Price

Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Kimie Nishikawa, Andrew Moerdyk

Edgar Godineaux

Drae Campbell, Kaili Y. Turner, Saori Tsukada, Aya Ogawa, Chris Manley, Ashil Lee

Christopher Bannow, Mitchell Winter, Esco Jouley, Nicole Villamil, Brian Quijada

Dickie Hearts

Bushwick Starr team

Krystal Joy Brown

Ryan J. Haddad

Mia Barron

John Riddle, Alejo Vietti, Tye Blue, Ellenore Scott, Marla Mindelle, Eva Price, Frankie J. Grande, Constantine Rousouli

Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli

Marla Mindelle

Frankie J. Grande

Andy Blankenbuehler, Elly Blankenbuehler

John Riddle

Ellenore Scott

Alejo Vietti

Bonnie Milligan

Kevin Cahoon, Bonnie Milligan

Kevin Cahoon

Ed Ventura and mom

Michael Heitzman

Tonya Pinkins

Ronda Tolliver, Shakur Tolliver

Weighless team

Esco Jouley

Nicole Villamil, Esco Jouley

Nicole Villamil

Mikhail Fiksel

Theater Mitu

Wolf Play creative team

Ally Bonino, Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub

Dustin Wills

You-Shin Chen

Shaina Taub

Nikki M. James

Ally Bonino

Kate Marvin

Christopher Bannow

S Katy Tucker and guest

Dominick Balletta, Zalmen Mlotek

Abby Goldfarb

Eileen Wilets

Callum Francis

Win Upshor, Damon Chua

Orla Long

John Douglas Thompson

Patrice Johnson Chevannes

Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, John Douglas Thompson, Orla Long

Jacob Ming Trent

Todd Spiewak, Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons

Hyacinth Reynolds, Donald Sutton, Ifa Bayeza, Savannah Shange, Paul Williams

D'Arcy Carden

Arian Moayed, D'Arcy Carden

Arian Moayed

K. Todd Freeman

Eddie Torres

Somi Kakoma

Eva Kaminsky

Lucy TAYLOR, Enver Chakartash

Far Country creative team

Sinan Refik Zafar

On That Day In Amsterdam team

Charlotte Moore, Ciaran O'Reilly

Soft ensemble

Wolf Play creative team

Kyle Beltran

Jonathan McCrory

Lindsay Mendez



RELATED STORIES

2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced Photo
2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

The 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. Check out the winners here!

New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8 Photo
New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8

The winners of the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards will be announced Monday, May 8 at 7pm. The selections will be made immediately beforehand at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

See photos of the 2023 Tony Award nominees meeting the press!

Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award Photo
Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award

Joel Grey and John Kander will each receive the 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.


