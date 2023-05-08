Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

The 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were given last night, May 7, to recipients in 15 categories, with four honorary awards also bestowed. The Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by stars of stage and screen: Kevin Cahoon (Tony nominee, "Shucked"), D'Arcy Carden ("The Thanksgiving Play"), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Tony nominee, "Ain't No Mo'"), Bonnie Milligan (Tony nominee, "Kimberly Akimbo"), Arian Moayed (Tony nominee, "A Doll's House"), and Tamara Tunie (The New Group's "Bernarda's Daughters"). The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

"Wolf Play" was the big winner with a total of five Lortel Awards including Outstanding Play, Director, Ensemble, Scenic Design, and Sound Design. "Titaníque," the Celine Dion-inspired comedy musical took home three awards including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical, and Outstanding Costume Design. Oskar Eustis accepted the Outstanding Revival award for The Public Theatre's production of "A Raisin in the Sun." In a surprise moment, the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award was presented by Off-Broadway League President, Casey York, and Lucille Lortel Theatre Executive Director, George Forbes, to Victoria Bailey, who has served for 20+ years as Executive Director of TDF.

Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Stephen McKinley Henderson, Playwrights' Sidewalk posthumous inductee Ntozake Shange, and A.R.T./New York, honored for their Body of Work.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski