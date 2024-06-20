CHICAGO to Present Post-Show Q&A With Jinkx Monsoon & Ronan Farrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago will present a post-performance Q&A between Jinkx Monsoon & Ronan Farrow on Friday, June 28th.

All audience members who have tickets to the Friday, June 28th performance are invited to stay after the show for a conversation and Q&A in the theater with Jinkx Monsoon (who plays Matron “Mama” Morton) and Ronan Farrow.

Furthering its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its Card Members, American Express is also offering Platinum Card and Centurion® Members the opportunity to purchase tickets that provide special access to the June 28th performance, through American Express’ Premium Events Collection™. The ticket includes everything from an Orchestra ticket to the 8PM performance; to access to an exclusive elevated experience at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION, featuring a private pre-show reception with a special welcome by Jinkx Monsoon. Card Members can visit this page on Amex ExperiencesTM to learn more. Terms apply.

Jinkx Monsoon will return in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in this role on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, award-winning actor, and recording artist. She made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, breaking box office records during an extended 10-week run. Most recently, she played Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrorsopposite Corbin Bleu and made her Doctor Who debut as new fan-favorite villain Maestro. She's toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians. Her accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The MAC Award for original show The Ginger Snapped, and most recently the "Best Live Theatre" award for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at the 2024 Queerties. In 2025, she'll make her Carnegie Hall debut with "Jinkx Monsoon: Live at Carnegie Hall."

About Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow is an investigative reporter and a contributing writer to The New Yorker. He is also currently producing documentaries for HBO.

His writing for the New Yorker has catalyzed personnel changes in the public and private sector, reforms in law and policy, and criminal prosecutions. His stories exposed the first assault allegations against the movie producer Harvey Weinstein, CBS executives including Leslie Moonves, and then New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Farrow’s reporting about Donald Trump’s alliance with the National Enquirer figured prominently in the first federal indictment of a U.S. President. In a series of profiles, he was among the first to identify then-fugitives from the law amongst the January 6th rioters. His examination of the legal conservatorship of the singer Britney Spears was closely followed by resignations from her attorney and manager, and his reporting on the spyware Pegasus prompted an executive order on the U.S. government’s use of such technology.

Farrow’s work for the magazine has won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among other honors.

His most recent work as a documentary producer, the film “Endangered,” followed journalists through the pandemic and was nominated for an Emmy. He previously worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at MSNBC and NBC News.

Farrow is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence” and “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” which was named one of the best books of the year by more than a dozen major outlets, nominated for a Grammy for its audiobook, and adapted into a podcast that received more than nine million downloads.

Prior to his career in journalism, he served as a State Department official, in Afghanistan and Pakistan and reporting to the Secretary of State in a global role focused on youth uprisings.

Farrow is a graduate of Yale Law School and a member of the New York Bar. He holds a Ph.D. in political science from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He lives with his partner in New York City.