Photos: Norm Lewis, Kate Baldwin & More Perform FOLLIES Concert at Carnegie Hall

Transport Group presented a concert production of Follies. The sold-out event played one night only—Thursday, June 20, at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.

See photos below!

Numbers included: Prologue, performed by Hal Linden; Beautiful Girls performed by Christian Mark Gibbs; Don't Look at Me performed by Katie Finneran and Marc Kudisch; Waiting for the Girls Upstaris performed by Carolee Carmello, Barbara Walsh, Stephen Bogardus, Thom Sesma, Hannah Elless, Ryan McCartan, Julie Benko, and Grey Henson; Rain on the Roof performed by Klea Blackhurst and Jim Caruso; Ah, Paris! performed by Isabel Keating; Broadway Baby performed by Adriane Lenox; The Road You Didn't Take performed by Ale Geminangi; In Buddy's Eyes performed by Christine Ebesole; Who's That Woman/Mirror Mirror performed by Karen Ziemba; I'm Still Here performed by Jennifer Holliday; Too Many Mornings performed by Nikki Renee Daniels, and Norm Lewis; The Right Girl performed by Michael Berresse; One More Kiss performed by Harolyn Blackwell and Mikaela Bennett; Could I Leave You? performed by Beth Leavel; You're Gona Love Tomorrow perfomred by Nina White, MIguel Gil, Olivia Elease Hardy, ad Fernell Hogan; The God... Blues performed by Santino Fontana, Lauren Blackman and Sara King; Losing My Mind perfomred by Kate Baldwin; The Story of Lucy and Jessie performed by Alexandra Billings, and Live Laugh Love by Kurt Peterson.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg