Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature

Urie is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress.
Michael Urie had something to celebrate last week! The star of Once Upon a Mattress (running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre) received his very own caricature at the legendary Sardi's. Check out photos from inside the unveiling ceremony below.
VIP guests included Judith Light, Sutton Foster, Mercedes Ruehl, Betsy Wolfe, Orfeh, David Krumholtz, Zoe Winters, Daniel Breaker, Brooks Ashmanskas, Douglas Carter Beane, Max Von Essen, Eden Espinosa, and more. Michael shared his gratitude for the Broadway community and the immense joy he has for being a stage actor.
Urie's other Broadway credits include: Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business… Off-Broadway: Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award winner. Buyer & Cellar (originated), Once Upon a Mattress, The Government Inspector, Angels in America, The Tempermentals, A Bright Room Called Day, The Cherry Orchard, directed Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (available on BroadwayHD) and co-founded and co-produces Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theatre festival. Television “Shrinking,” “Krapopolis,” “Ugly Betty,” “Younger,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “Hot in Cleveland.” Film: “Maestro”, “Goodrich”, “Single All the Way”, “Swan Song”, “Lavender”, “Decoy Bride”, “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”, “He’s Way More Famous Than You” (also directed).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie
Douglas Lyons and Michael Urie
Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie
Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Michael Urie and Max Klimavicius
Michael Urie and Lee Roy Reams
Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie
Orfeh, Betsy Wolfe, Michael Urie and Zoë Winters
Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie
Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Richie Jackson, Nicole Kastrinos and Michael Hsu Rosen of "Torch Song Trilogy"
Michael Urie, Jimmy Smagula with cast from "SPAMALOT"
David Krumholtz and Michael Urie
Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, Nick Mayo of "Pride Plays
Talene Monahon, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie and Will Brill
Ryan Spahn, Dana Scurlock, Lou Liberatore, Mallory Portnoy and Michael Urie "Inspired by True Events" cast
Calvin Leon Smith and Michael Urie
Michael Urie, Richie Jackson and Michael Hsu Rosen
Lou Liberatore and Michael Urie
Michael Urie and Brooks Ashmanskas
Michael Urie and Eden Espinosa
Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie
Michael Urie, David Krumholtz and Ryan Spahn
Lee Roy Reams and Michael Urie
Michael Urie and Richie Jackson
Orfeh, Michael Urie and Daryl Roth
Sutton Foster and Judith Light
Michael Urie and Douglas Carter Beane
Orfeh and Jimmy Smagula
Michael Urie, Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker, Brooks Ashmanskas and the cast of "Once Upon a Mattress"
Doug Nevin, Dan Shaheen, Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie of "Buyer & Cellar"
Michael Urie, Talene Monahon, Amelia Workman, Ryan Spahn, Jess Chayes and The cast of "Jane Anger"
Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Michael Urie and Michael Hsu Rosen of "Torch Song Trilogy"
David Krumholtz, Michael Urie and Judith Light
