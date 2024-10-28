News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature

Urie is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Michael Urie had something to celebrate last week! The star of Once Upon a Mattress (running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre) received his very own caricature at the legendary Sardi's. Check out photos from inside the unveiling ceremony below.

VIP guests included Judith Light, Sutton Foster, Mercedes Ruehl, Betsy Wolfe, Orfeh, David Krumholtz, Zoe Winters, Daniel Breaker, Brooks Ashmanskas, Douglas Carter Beane, Max Von Essen, Eden Espinosa, and more. Michael shared his gratitude for the Broadway community and the immense joy he has for being a stage actor.  

Urie's other Broadway credits include: Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business… Off-Broadway: Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award winner. Buyer & Cellar (originated), Once Upon a Mattress, The Government Inspector, Angels in America, The Tempermentals, A Bright Room Called Day, The Cherry Orchard, directed Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (available on BroadwayHD) and co-founded and co-produces Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theatre festival. Television “Shrinking,” “Krapopolis,” “Ugly Betty,” “Younger,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “Hot in Cleveland.” Film: “Maestro”, “Goodrich”, “Single All the Way”, “Swan Song”, “Lavender”, “Decoy Bride”, “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”, “He’s Way More Famous Than You” (also directed).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Michael Urie
Michael Urie

Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie
Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie

Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie
Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie

Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie
Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie

Michael Urie
Michael Urie

Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie
Max Klimavicius and Michael Urie

Douglas Lyons and Michael Urie
Douglas Lyons and Michael Urie

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie
Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie

Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie
Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Michael Urie and Max Klimavicius
Michael Urie and Max Klimavicius

Michael Urie and Max Klimavicius
Michael Urie and Max Klimavicius

Michael Urie and Lee Roy Reams
Michael Urie and Lee Roy Reams

Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie
Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie

Orfeh, Betsy Wolfe, Michael Urie and Zoë Winters
Orfeh, Betsy Wolfe, Michael Urie and Zoë Winters

Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn
Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie
Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Michael Urie, Richie Jackson, Nicole Kastrinos and Michael Hsu Rosen of "Torch Song Trilogy"

Michael Urie, Jimmy Smagula with cast from "SPAMALOT"
Michael Urie, Jimmy Smagula with cast from "SPAMALOT"

David Krumholtz and Michael Urie
David Krumholtz and Michael Urie

Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, Nick Mayo of "Pride Plays
Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, Nick Mayo of "Pride Plays

Michael Urie and Will Brill
Michael Urie and Will Brill

Talene Monahon, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie and Will Brill
Talene Monahon, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie and Will Brill

Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Ryan Spahn, Dana Scurlock, Lou Liberatore, Mallory Portnoy and Michael Urie "Inspired by True Events" cast

Calvin Leon Smith and Michael Urie
Calvin Leon Smith and Michael Urie

Michael Urie, Richie Jackson and Michael Hsu Rosen
Michael Urie, Richie Jackson and Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen
Michael Hsu Rosen

Lou Liberatore and Michael Urie
Lou Liberatore and Michael Urie

Michael Urie and Brooks Ashmanskas
Michael Urie and Brooks Ashmanskas

Michael Urie and Eden Espinosa
Michael Urie and Eden Espinosa

Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker and Michael Urie

Michael Urie, David Krumholtz and Ryan Spahn
Michael Urie, David Krumholtz and Ryan Spahn

Lee Roy Reams and Michael Urie
Lee Roy Reams and Michael Urie

Michael Urie and Judith Light
Michael Urie and Judith Light

Michael Urie and Richie Jackson
Michael Urie and Richie Jackson

Orfeh, Michael Urie and Daryl Roth
Orfeh, Michael Urie and Daryl Roth

Sutton Foster and Judith Light
Sutton Foster and Judith Light

Michael Urie and Douglas Carter Beane
Michael Urie and Douglas Carter Beane

Orfeh and Jimmy Smagula
Orfeh and Jimmy Smagula

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Michael Urie, Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker, Brooks Ashmanskas and the cast of "Once Upon a Mattress"

Doug Nevin, Dan Shaheen, Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie of "Buyer & Cellar"
Doug Nevin, Dan Shaheen, Jonathan Tolins and Michael Urie of "Buyer & Cellar"

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Michael Urie, Talene Monahon, Amelia Workman, Ryan Spahn, Jess Chayes and The cast of "Jane Anger"

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Michael Urie and Michael Hsu Rosen of "Torch Song Trilogy"

Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie
Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie

David Krumholtz, Michael Urie and Judith Light
David Krumholtz, Michael Urie and Judith Light

Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature Image
Roxanna Hope Radja, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Michael Urie and Michael Hsu Rosen of "Torch Song Trilogy"

Michael Urie
Michael Urie

Michael Urie
Michael Urie




