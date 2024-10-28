Photos: Michael Urie Unveils Sardi's Caricature

Michael Urie had something to celebrate last week! The star of Once Upon a Mattress (running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre) received his very own caricature at the legendary Sardi's. Check out photos from inside the unveiling ceremony below.

VIP guests included Judith Light, Sutton Foster, Mercedes Ruehl, Betsy Wolfe, Orfeh, David Krumholtz, Zoe Winters, Daniel Breaker, Brooks Ashmanskas, Douglas Carter Beane, Max Von Essen, Eden Espinosa, and more. Michael shared his gratitude for the Broadway community and the immense joy he has for being a stage actor.

Urie's other Broadway credits include: Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business… Off-Broadway: Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel award winner. Buyer & Cellar (originated), Once Upon a Mattress, The Government Inspector, Angels in America, The Tempermentals, A Bright Room Called Day, The Cherry Orchard, directed Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (available on BroadwayHD) and co-founded and co-produces Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theatre festival. Television “Shrinking,” “Krapopolis,” “Ugly Betty,” “Younger,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “Hot in Cleveland.” Film: “Maestro”, “Goodrich”, “Single All the Way”, “Swan Song”, “Lavender”, “Decoy Bride”, “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”, “He’s Way More Famous Than You” (also directed).

