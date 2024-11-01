Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Earlier this week at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances in & Juliet on Broadway. More than two years after its first preview, the hit Broadway musical comedy continues to play to sold out crowds.
Joining the company are: Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Darien Van Rensalier, Cassie Silva, and Romy Vuksan.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.
Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made
Charli D'Amelio and cast
Drew Gehling, Alison Luff and cast
Liam Pearce and cast
Maya Boyd and cast
Maya Boyd and cast
Michael Iván Carrier
