News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $58
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this week at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 13 new company members celebrated their first performances in & Juliet on Broadway. More than two years after its first preview, the hit Broadway musical comedy continues to play to sold out crowds. 

LATEST NEWS

Emilia Clarke-Led Animated Musical Sets Release Date
Broadway-Bound ALI Musical Cancels Chicago Run
Photos: Rachel Zegler Dresses as Nicole Scherzinger's Norma Desmond
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING & More Receive Artios Awards Nominations

Joining the company are: Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Michael Iván Carrier, Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Darien Van Rensalier, Cassie Silva, and Romy Vuksan.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Alison Luff and Drew Gehling

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Charli D'Amelio and cast

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image


Drew Gehling, Alison Luff and cast

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Liam Pearce and cast

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Maya Boyd and cast

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Maya Boyd and cast

Photos: Meet the New Cast of & JULIET on Broadway Image
Michael Iván Carrier





Videos