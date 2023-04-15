Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, MOULIN ROUGE's New Satine!

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. JoJo met the press yesterday at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. Check out photos here!

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena who returns to the production in the role of "Christian."

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Moulin Rouge!
