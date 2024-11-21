Photos: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A special invitation-only reading of Sinatra The Musical will be presented at the Apollo Theatre on Thursday, November 21 at 3 p.m. Following a world premiere production in the U.K., this is the first presentation of Sinatra in the United States. Check out rehearsal photos!

With a book by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, and direction and choreography by Olivier Award and three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, this special event, which will be presented with a full orchestra, will include Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as ‘Frank Sinatra', Ana Villafañe as ‘Ava Gardner', Phoebe Panaretos as ‘Nancy Sinatra', Caroline Duffy Concannon as ‘Little Nancy', Toni Di Buono as ‘Dolly Sinatra', Mark Lotito as ‘Marty Sinatra', and Brad Oscar as ‘George Evans'. The ensemble will include David Abeles, Clyde Alves, Amber Ardolino, E. Clayton Cornelious, Stephen DeRosa, Donna English, Matthew Griffin, Nathan Lucrezio, Katerina McCrimmon, Morgan McGhee, Angel Reda, and Maya Lynn Sistruck.

In Sinatra The Musical, it is New Year's Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York's Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra's career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.