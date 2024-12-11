Photos: Marsha Mason Receives Sardi's Caricature

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marsha Mason is the latest recipient of a caricature portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. See photos from the event here!

Marsha Mason is a four-time Academy Award nominee for her starring roles in The Goodbye Girl (BAFTA nomination), Chapter Two, Only When I Laugh and Cinderella Liberty. Mason has received Golden Globe Awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for “Frasier”. TV credits include “Grace and Frankie”, “The Middle”, “The Good Wife” and “Madam Secretary”.

Mason's Broadway credits include: Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. She has directed productions of Steel Magnolias, An Act of God, Chapter Two as well co-directing and starring in Lost In Yonkers at Hartford Stage. On Broadway she was Associate Director with Jack O’Brian for All My Sons starring Annette Benning. This past year Marsha starred in All My Sons at Hartford Stage and as Madame Armfeldt in the Lincoln Center production of Steven Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in Concert.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas