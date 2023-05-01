Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow.

May. 01, 2023  

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors below!

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria") extended her run as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, April 30, adding an additional month of performances alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour.

Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Schafer

Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Schafer

Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Schafer

Little Shop of Horrors
Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer

Little Shop of Horrors
Judah Miller and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Little Shop of Horrors
Judah Miller and Marissa Jaret Winokur






Related Stories
Joy Woods To Star as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in May Photo
Joy Woods To Star as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in May
Joy Woods will return to Little Shop of Horrors to star as Audrey, beginning May 2, 2023. Watch her perform 'Suddenly, Seymour!'.
Video: Meet LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS New Audrey, Joy Woods! Photo
Video: Meet LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS' New Audrey, Joy Woods!
There's a new Audrey in town at Little Shop of Horrors! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow. Want to learn more about the show's new leading lady? We've got you covered with these videos!
Video: Maude Apatow Talks LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS Photo
Video: Maude Apatow Talks LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo
Matt Doyle To Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Little Shop of Horrors' current Seymour, Tony-winner Matt Doyle will depart Skid Row this summer. Doyle, who was originally scheduled to leave the production on April 30, will now exit the production on July 16. 

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on BroadwayPhotos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on Broadway
May 1, 2023

See photos of Julianne Hough visiting Six on Broadway!
Photos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on BroadwayPhotos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out photos of Barry Manilow visiting Good Night, Oscar on Broadway!
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALPhotos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
May 1, 2023

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.
Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
May 1, 2023

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on BroadwayPhotos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out a photo of Glenn Close visiting Shucked on Broadway!
share