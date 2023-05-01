Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors below!

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria") extended her run as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, April 30, adding an additional month of performances alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour.

Joy Woods will return to the show beginning May 2, taking over the role from Maude Apatow.



With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).