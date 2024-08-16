Photos: Madame Tussauds New York Launches First Wax Figure of Talk Show Host Andy Cohen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Award-winning television and radio host, producer and author, Andy Cohen, has revealed his first-ever wax figure at Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York. The moment was celebrated at the Times Square attraction, with Cohen himself in attendance, surrounded by some of his most devoted fans. Cohen also revealed his new wax twin in the Clubhouse tonight on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

True Bravoholics can now immerse themselves into Cohen’s world as the figure is set against a meticulously recreated backdrop of the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen set, complete with iconic props and memorabilia from the beloved Bravo late-night show. The interactive experience allows fans to sit side-by-side with Cohen to be interviewed in the guest seat at the famous Clubhouse while being surrounded by countless Clubhouse highlights, including:

Replica of the Iconic “Shotski” – Gifted by Jimmy Fallon, this piece is a fan favorite.

The Blue Bunny Stuffed Animal – An infamous memento from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 7 reunion.

Lite Brite Artwork – Inspired by the show’s animated title sequence, adding a nostalgic touch.

Exact Replicas of Gifts and Collectibles – Personal treasures from Andy’s friends, including a sculpture from Maison 24 and vintage pieces from End of History.

Props Showcasing Andy’s Design Flair – A curated selection of items reflecting Andy’s distinctive style and personality.

“If I was at Madame Tussauds, and a fan of Watch What Happens Live I would lose my mind,” said Andy Cohen. "I feel like I can walk on 42nd street and croak, and it’ll all be good. I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and now I’m in Madame Tussauds. I’m done.”

The figure, dressed in one of Cohen’s signature suits, is a testament to the incredible craftsmanship of Madame Tussauds artists, capturing every detail of the TV host’s charismatic persona. To create a wax figure with such precision and detail, Cohen worked with a team of Studio Artists from Madame Tussauds during a sitting where hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken to capture his exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone. Over the course of about nine months, 20 studio artists sculpted, painted, and individually inserted each piece of hair to achieve the perfect likeness.

Cohen is widely known for his 15 years as host and executive producer of Bravo's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and one of the creators behind The Real Housewives franchise. Additionally, he has a pop culture channel on Sirius XM named ‘Radio Andy’ where he hosts his daily radio show Andy Cohen Live, and has co-hosted CNN’s New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper since 2017. Cohen is also a five-time New York Times best-selling author with his own book imprint, including his latest memoir, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. He has been awarded with GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award, recognized on The Hollywood Reporter and Variety’s lists of Most Powerful LGBTQ Players in Hollywood and honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Madame Tussauds New York invites visitors to step into the world of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and experience this exciting new addition to the attraction. To plan a trip to Madame Tussauds New York, visit HERE.

Take a look at the photos below!