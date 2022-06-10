Photos: Lorraine Hansberry Statue Unveiled in Duffy Square
The celebration featured a performance by LaChanze and remarks from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.
Just yesterday, a statue of Lorraine Hansberry, created by sculptor, Alison Saar, was unveiled in Duffy Square in a ceremony featuring a performance from Tony Award-winner LaChanze, remarks from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Lorraine's sister Mamie Hansberry, and the President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Janai Nelson.
The ceremony also included a special photo moment honoring several of the BIPOC, female, and LGBTQ+ writers, composers, and lyricists whose work is gracing Broadway stages this historic season, including Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues), Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change and Kimberly Akimbo), Masi Asare (Paradise Square), Lucy Moss (Six), Christina Anderson (Paradise Square), and more.
The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative aims to raise public awareness of the full breadth of Hansberry's work and teachings, which are of the utmost importance at this crucial time in history. In addition to the statue of Lorraine that will tour the country in 2022-23, the Initiative includes a scholarship fund to help support female and non-binary dramatic writers of color currently attending graduate school by covering their living expenses, and aiming to give them the financial freedom to follow in Lorraine's footsteps by pursuing their craft.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Taye Hansberry
Taye Hansberry
Taye Hansberry
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lynn Nottage, Charles Randolph-Wright, LaChanze
Taye Hansberry, Alison Saar
Taye Hansberry, Alison Saar
Lorraine Hansberry statue
Lorraine Hansberry statue
Alison Saar
Alison Saar
Taye Hansberry
Taye Hansberry
Lucy Moss, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jeanine Tesori, Antoinette Nwandu, Christina Anderson, Masi Asare, Lynn Nottage
Masi Asare, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Christina Anderson, Jeanine Tesori, Lynne Nottage, Lucy Moss, Antoinette Nwandu, LaChanze
Alison Saar, Masi Asare, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Christina Anderson, Jeanine Tesori, Lynne Nottage, Lucy Moss, Antoinette Nwandu, Taye Hansberry, LaChanze