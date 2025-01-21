Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll & Andrew Rannells in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast.
All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, currently stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells. See photos of the new stars here!
All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows: Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16); Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2); Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26); Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2); Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2); David Cross (February 4 – 9); Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16); Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16); Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)
The acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Aidy Bryant, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll
Andy Bryant