Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll & Andrew Rannells in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, currently stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells. See photos of the new stars here!



All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows: Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16); Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2); Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26); Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2); Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2); David Cross (February 4 – 9); Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16); Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16); Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)



The acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.