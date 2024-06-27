Photos: Lea Salonga Returns To Theatre Royal Drury Lane 35 Years After MISS SAIGON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See photos from Lea Salonga’s return to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane 35 years after she originated the title role of Miss Saigon in the iconic West End venue.

Lea performed at the theatre on Monday night, as part of her new tour Stage Screen And Everything In Between,

The tour continues at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, The Glasshouse in Gateshead on Saturday, Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on Sunday and ends the tour at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Monday.

In Stage, Screen & Everything In Between, musical theatre fans will experience stage and screen classics from Lea’s best known roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin and Mulan, new-found favourites from the critically acclaimed West End hit Old Friends and much more from her celebrated career.