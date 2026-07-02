Photos: Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Disney Channel star Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan have joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Leaf Coneybear, respectively. They both began performances on June 24 at New World Stages. Check out photos below!

The first ever major revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee currently features a musical theater all-star cast, including 2-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer (“Two and a Half Men,” Pretty in Pink) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale (“Glee”), in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) as Olive Ostrovsky through August 9, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) as Rona Lisa Peretti through August 2, and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily N. Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

Hogan joins the company as Leaf Coneybear through July 22 covering the role during Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley’s leave of absence. Tony Award winning stage sensation Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”) will join the cast as the Bee’s moderator & 3rd annual Putnam County spelling champion Rona Lisa Peretti beginning Friday, August 7, for 4 weeks only, and Broadway notable Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) will join the cast and return to the role of Olive Ostrovsky beginning August 10.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen). The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005.

The 20th Anniversary Production, and first ever major revival, opened to critical acclaim on November 17, 2025, following previews that began on November 7, 2025, and has extended twice to now run through September 6, 2026. Declared by The New York Times as “the gift we desperately needed,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences spellbound. In addition to winning the 2026 Lucille Lortel Award, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and the Dorian Award for Best Revival of a musical, the production was one of the most nominated shows of the season – on Broadway & off - receiving an additional Lortel nomination for Best Ensemble; 4 Drama League Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Distinguished Performance (Cooley, Rogers); 4 Drama Desk Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Featured Performance (Cooper, Rogers); and 4 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations for Outstanding Revival, and Outstanding Featured Performer (Cooley, McHale, Rogers).

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with Additional Material by Jay Reiss and is based on "C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E," an original play by The Farm. First developed at Barrington Stage Company, the show debuted Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in 2005 – earning widespread critical acclaim and winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical. The show immediately transferred to Broadway’s Circle in The Square Theatre, where it won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, and enjoyed a hugely successful run of nearly three years.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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