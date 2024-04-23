Photos: LEMPICKA Cast Visits 'The World of Tamara' at Sotheby's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has collaborated with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway production.

Sotheby’s just presented “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event featured works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. The cast just visited the exhibit and you can check out photos below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka features book, lyrics, and original concept by Carson Kreitzer, book and music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.