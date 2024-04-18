Video: LEMPICKA Standby Mariand Torres Goes On Without Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During last night's performance of Lempicka, the new musical now playing on Broadway, the show's standby for the title role, Mariand Torres, took the stage without ever having rehearsed the show with the cast.

In a video posted on Instagram, Matt Gould gave a speech before the show, drawing attention to Torres' special performance. The video also includes a clip of Torres' first curtain call in the role!

"Today, our standby went on as Tamara de Lempicka without a single put-in rehearsal and blew the doors off the theatre," reads the caption.

Check out the video!

About Lempicka

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

The creative team for Lempicka also includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan(creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.