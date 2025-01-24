News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg) lead the company.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Asolo Repertory Theatr has released a first look at the World Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, which is now in previews.  See photos from the production, which stars Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg).

A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig, writer of Crazy for You and Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park.

Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Inspired by a series of short stories by Baroness Orczy.

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

Kate Loprest, John Legget

Kate Loprest

Kate Loprest

The Cast of LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND

The Cast of LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND

Adelin Phelps, John Legget, Christian Thompson

Adelin Phelps, Kate Loprest

Kate Loprest, Adelin Phelps, and the Company

Christian Thompson, Adelin Phelps





Videos