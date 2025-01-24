Photos: LADY MOLLY OF SCOTLAND YARD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatr has released a first look at the World Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, which is now in previews. See photos from the production, which stars Kate Loprest (Lady Molly) and Adelin Phelps (Peg).

A new world premiere from prolific master of stage comedy Ken Ludwig, writer of Crazy for You and Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. You know Holmes and Watson. You know Nick and Nora. Now, meet Molly and Peg: two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. With bombs dropping over London, a simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British war effort and the top-secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park.

Going undercover as cryptographers, they uncover a plot that will strike at the very heart of the United Kingdom, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. Inspired by a series of short stories by Baroness Orczy.