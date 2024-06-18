Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Tony Wins With Mid-Show Ovation

The acclaimed revival starring Tony-winners Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe took its first bows following its Tony triumph tonight.

By: Jun. 18, 2024
The Broadway dreams of the trio of pals at the heart of Merrily We Roll Along jumped off of the stage and into reality this week as the show scooped up an armful of 2024 Tony Awards!

The acclaimed revival took its first bows following its Tony triumph tonight and to celebrate, the audience stopped the show at the mention of the illustrious honor during the number, "It's A Hit!"

The extended applause brought star, newly-minted Tony-winner Jonathan Groff to tears as he shared his prop representing the Tony to each of his cast mates to share in their collective success.

Go inside the Hudson Theatre below to see the emotional moment in the video!

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along won four Tony Awards: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Jonathan Groff, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Daniel Radcliffe, Best Orchestrations, and Best Revival of a Musical. 





