Photos: Jane Fonda Visits ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN

See photos of the legendary Jane Fonda visiting the cast of Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been on Broadway! The third cycle of guest stars for the critically acclaimed production of Eric Bentley’s 1972 docudrama, Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been, directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, are now in performances at New York City Center Stage (i).

The rotating cast from July 14 through August 2 features Norbert Leo Butz as “Abe Burrows,” T.R. Knight as “Larry Parks,” Harry Lennix as “Paul Robeson,” Bob Odenkirk as “Lionel Stander,” and Molly Ringwald as “Lillian Hellman.”

Six veteran actors are performing for the duration of the limited 15 week run through September 11: Three-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Smash, The Prom), Jason Babinsky (Network, Billy Elliot), Tony nominee Steven Boyer ([Hand to God]), Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Drama Desk Award winner Frederick Weller (In Plain Sight), and Grammy winner, Emmy and Academy Award nominee Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap, “Better Call Saul”). Melvin Abston, Noah Pyzik, and Bill Timoney have been cast as understudies.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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