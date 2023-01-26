Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM

Here I Am is a new musical by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell which tells a love story for the modern age.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Join Something Better Productions in the rehearsal room as they prepare for an upcoming cast album release, 54 Below concert, and spring workshop.

Here I Am is a new musical by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell which tells a love story for the modern age. Centered around social media, Here I Am is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. The show follows Scarlett as she struggles to balance her growing addiction to social media with the real people in her life. Here I Am is unapologetically contemporary, and exactly what the theater community needs as we learn to embrace our imperfections.

Featuring the incredibly talented cast of Here I Am, Samantha Roberts will be joined by Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member, Here I Am), Jack Baugh (The Office: A Musical Parody), Daniel Tracht, Morgan Roberts (BACT's Elephant & Piggie: We Are in a Play!), Jett Gomez, Tyrell Beck, and Nikolai Granados (Bare: a Pop Opera) on Here I Am: The Original Studio Cast Recording, set to be released Spring 2023. To learn more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221242®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.somethingbetterproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In celebration of their upcoming album release, Here I Am will be performing at 54 Below once again on April 11, 2023 with a fabulous cast and some special guest stars in "Here I Am: Behind the Screens". More information to be released in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Alexia Correa and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Alexia Correa and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Alexia Correa and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Daniel Tracht and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh and Alexia Correa

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Samantha Roberts and Jack Baugh

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh and Samantha Roberts

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jett Gomez, Jack Baugh, Morgan Roberts, Alexia Correa, and Daniel Tracht

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Jack Baugh with Daniel Tracht

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Jett Gomez, Jack Baugh, Morgan Roberts, Alexia Correa, and Daniel Tracht in The Perfect Ring from Here I Am Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured: Morgan Roberts working with Director, Samantha Roberts Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Jett Gomez and Morgan Roberts in Unsubscribe from Here I Am Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Daniel Tracht, Jett Gomez, Morgan Roberts and Alexia Correa in Unsubscribe from Here I Am Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Daniel Tracht, Jett Gomez, Morgan Roberts and Alexia Correa in Unsubscribe from Here I Am Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Christian Cantrell (Co-Creator, Music Director) and Samantha Roberts (Co-Creator, Director) Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Samantha Roberts (Co-Creator, Director) and Christian Cantrell (Co-Creator, Music Director) Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Daniel Tracht, Samantha Roberts, Niko Granados, Jack Baugh, Jett Gomez, Alexia Correa, and Morgan Roberts in rehearsal Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Pictured (left to right): Samantha Roberts (Scarlett) and Jack Baugh (Spencer) in the title song, Here I Am Photography by Dylan Ray Photography

Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM
Meet the creative team! Pictured (left to right): Samantha Roberts (Co-creator, Director, Scarlett), Christian Cantrell (Co-creator, Music Director, Orchestrator) Photography by Dylan Ray Photog


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photo: See Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS Photo
Photo: See Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS
Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler directed by Barry Edelstein! See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Anniversary Gala Photo
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Anniversary Gala
The initial performers and speakers have been announced for Vineyard Theatre’s 40th Anniversary gala on Monday, February 13, 2023, honoring Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Billy Crudup. See stars taking part, and more.
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are set to release their debut picture book, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW, with illustrations from Joy Hwang Ruiz, on-sale March 28, 2023. 
Fredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod PAC Photo
Fredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod PAC
To mark the 50th anniversary of its 1973 premiere on Broadway, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present the musical Raisin, starring Fredi Walker-Browne. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar WarehouseCaissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
January 26, 2023

Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August – 7 October 2023.
Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!
January 26, 2023

Top stories include a tour announcement for Company, plus Disney on Broadway is working on a stage adaptation of Coco, and more!
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World StagesReview Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
January 25, 2023

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and ScreenVideo: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
January 25, 2023

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed AwayBroadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
January 25, 2023

Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
share