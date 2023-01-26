Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Something Better Productions' HERE I AM

Join Something Better Productions in the rehearsal room as they prepare for an upcoming cast album release, 54 Below concert, and spring workshop.

Here I Am is a new musical by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell which tells a love story for the modern age. Centered around social media, Here I Am is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. The show follows Scarlett as she struggles to balance her growing addiction to social media with the real people in her life. Here I Am is unapologetically contemporary, and exactly what the theater community needs as we learn to embrace our imperfections.

Featuring the incredibly talented cast of Here I Am, Samantha Roberts will be joined by Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member, Here I Am), Jack Baugh (The Office: A Musical Parody), Daniel Tracht, Morgan Roberts (BACT's Elephant & Piggie: We Are in a Play!), Jett Gomez, Tyrell Beck, and Nikolai Granados (Bare: a Pop Opera) on Here I Am: The Original Studio Cast Recording, set to be released Spring 2023. To learn more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221242®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.somethingbetterproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In celebration of their upcoming album release, Here I Am will be performing at 54 Below once again on April 11, 2023 with a fabulous cast and some special guest stars in "Here I Am: Behind the Screens". More information to be released in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Dylan Ray Photography