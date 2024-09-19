Photos: Inside Opening Night of Out of the Box Theatrics' SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE

See What I Wanna See will run through September 29, 2024.
Out of the Box Theatrics just celebrated opening night of Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See, directed by Emilio Ramos, with musical direction by Adam Rothenberg. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Based on three short stories by Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa (Rashomon), OOTB’s production of See What I Wanna See features an all-AAPI cast of actors and elements inspired by traditional Asian theater practices, bringing LaChiusa’s Americanized adaptation into conversation with the Asian-American experience.
The production stars Marina Kondo as Kesa/The Wife/An Actress, Kelvin Moon Loh as The Husband/A CPA, Zachary Noah Piser as The Janitor/A Priest, Ann Sanders as The Medium/Aunt Monica, and Sam Simahk as Morito/The Thief/A Reporter. Aaron J. Albano and Bebe Browning will serve as covers.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
