Photos: Inside Classic Stage Company's 2024 Gala

Just last night, Classic Stage Company presented their 2024 Gala, honoring Tony Award winner Nikki M. James and 11-time Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Directed by Daniel Goldstein, CSC’s 2024 Gala was hosted by Tony Award nominee Jenn Collela and Tony Award nominee Michael James Scott.

The evening raises funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and introducing the power of the classics to thousands of students in New York City every year.

Perfromers/presenters included: six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge: The Musical), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Chicken & Biscuits), Tony Award nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Drama League Award winner Ana Villafane (N/A), Yassmin Alers, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy Andy Mientus, two-time Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells and Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. Jason Weixelman served as the Stage Manager. Alison Haggerty Stevenson, Ilyssa Coghlan, and Matthew Grossman served as Gala Co-Chairs.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski